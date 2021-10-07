October 5
• Kristopher David Kean, 33, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Ashley N. Acrey, 31, of Monticello, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Brandon William Combs, 27, of Burnside, Promoting A Minor (U/16) inSex Performance; Possess Matter Sex Performance By Minor O/12 <\ 18 - 1st Off
• April K. Rice, 47, of Stanford, Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Bobbie Kendall Thompson, 34, of Monticello, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
October 6
• Donta Lamar Sloan, 28, of Somerset, Violation of A Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Zachary Robert Henry York, 30, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Billy Gordon Cravens Jr., 49, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Kacie Lynn Jones, 22, of Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Jason Tyler Jasper, 33, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
