October 5

• Kristopher David Kean, 33, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear

• Ashley N. Acrey, 31, of Monticello, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor

• Brandon William Combs, 27, of Burnside, Promoting A Minor (U/16) inSex Performance; Possess Matter Sex Performance By Minor O/12 <\ 18 - 1st Off

• April K. Rice, 47, of Stanford, Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree; Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order

• Bobbie Kendall Thompson, 34, of Monticello, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order

October 6

• Donta Lamar Sloan, 28, of Somerset, Violation of A Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Zachary Robert Henry York, 30, of Somerset, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor

• Billy Gordon Cravens Jr., 49, of Somerset, Failure to Appear

• Kacie Lynn Jones, 22, of Science Hill, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Jason Tyler Jasper, 33, of Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

