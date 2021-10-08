October 6
• Brandon Lee Butt, 38, of Nancy, Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Failure to Appear
October 7
• Betty Belcher, 44, of London, Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Assault 3rd Degree (EMS, Fire, Rescue Squad)
• Cian Michael Sneed, 40, of Hustonville, KY, Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
• John Stewart Quinn, 38, of Lancaster, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• James S. Boyd, 52, of Harrodsburg, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Dustin Wayne Burdine, 32, of Somerset, Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
• Byron Scott Gossett, 44, of Somerset, Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.