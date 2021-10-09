October 7
• James G. Moody, 57, of Bronston, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Brittany S. Robinson, 34, of Somerset, Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines; Failure to Appear
• Jacob Allen Brewer, 29, of Somerset, Burglary, 3rd Degree; TBUT Or Disp From Building; No Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; Operating On Sus or Rev Oper License
October 8
• William Jonathan Dailey, 29, of Lancaster, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Tommy D. Hoskins, 42, of Richmond, two counts of Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
• Autumn Nicole Smith, 21, of Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
