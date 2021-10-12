October 8
• Tommy D. Hoskins, 42, of Richmond, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Beverly Merideth-Corder, 47, of Nancy, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Marie Elizabeth Gilreath, 37, of Burnside, Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Charles D. Girdler, 38, of Bronston, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Kelly Lynn Kincer, 46, of Erlanger, U.S. Marshal transport
• Autumn Nicole Smith, 21, of Somerset, Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Dana Janmarie Upton, 32, of Somerset, two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Billy J. Thomas, 50, of Somerset, Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Sub (189A.010(1C) -1st
• Christopher Charles Bolin, 38, of Somerset, Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Or > - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Traff In Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Heroin); Traff In Cont Sub, 3rd Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 20 D.U. Drug Unspecified); Poss of Marijuana
• Romero Cortez, 39, of Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Bridget Sharon Cowan, 61, of Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Teresa Lynn Cross, 62, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Jamie Lee George, 39, of Mount Sterling, KY, Serving Bench Warrant For Court
• Scotty Lee Hickerson, 48, of Flemingsburg, KY, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Robert Earl Lewis, 57, of Somerset, Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (Minor Injury); Unlawful Imprisonment - 1st Degree; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon; Persistent Felony Offender I
• William Jonathan Dailey, 29, of Lancaster, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
October 9
• Jonathan Randall Colwell, 33, of Lexington, 33, of Lexington, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
• Christopher Joseph Kane, 46, of Louisville, Serving Parole Violation Warrant
• Robert Dewayne Shelton Jr., 22, of Somerset, three counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Nina Victoria Ernst, 39, of Yosemite, KY, Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - (<\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Poss of Marijuana
• Vertrees Brown Jr., 56, Somerset, No Registration Receipt; No Registration Plates; Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License; No Operators-Moped License; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine); Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st
• Michael Shane Stringer, 49, of Ferguson, Criminal Trespassing-2nd Degree; Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree
• Johnny R. Franks, 38, of Somerset, three counts of Failure to Appear; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Patricia Ann Cook, 35, of Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Robert Thomas Cook, 52, of Somerset, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
• Robert Oscar Stringer, 42, of Science Hill, Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Cathleen K. Hammond, 32, of Somerset, two counts of Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Jerry Lee Calhoun, 40, of Somerset, Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place - 1st & 2nd Offenses
• Austin Zuel Flynn, 29, of Somerset, No Tail Lamps; One Headlight; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st
October 10
• Tony Clay Estes, 27, of Waynesburg, Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (Minor Injury)
• Telvin Demitrie Stateman, 35, of Stanford, Public Intoxication - Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Danielle M. Keith, 34, of Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Aungies Tyler Osburn, 30, no address listed, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
• Jason W. Manuel, 46, of Stanford, Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st; Endangering the Welfare of a Minor; Failure to or Improper Signal; Improper Lane Usage-Vehicles Keep To Right Except To Pass; Careless Driving; Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited
• Edward Joseph Martin, 35, of Pine Knot, Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Offense (Carfentanil Or Fentanyl Derivatives)
• Jeremiah W. White, 35, of Somerset, Strangulation 1st Degree
• Jennings N. Hoskins, 47, of Burnside, three counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Tammy M. Smock, 46, of Minster, OH, Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1ST Off - (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
• Howard Edward Foreman Jr., 44, of Ferguson, License to be in Possession; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st (Agg Cir)
• Danny Paul Goodman, 54, of Nancy, Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit; Reckless Driving; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle); Racing Motor Vehicle on Public Highway; Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; Improper Registration Plate; Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Ins/Sec, 1st Off; Failure to Produce Insurance Card
• Austin L. Jones, 22, of Somerset; two counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Burglary, 3rd Degree
• Jason W. Manuel, 46, of Stanford, Failure to or Improper Signal; Careless Driving; Improper Lane Usage - Vehicles Keep to Right Except to Pass; Poss of Open Alc Beverage Cont in Motor Veh Prohibited; Endangering the Welfare of a Minor; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) - 1st
