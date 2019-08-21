Shopville, Stab and Squib communities are still waiting to become noticeable stops at interchanges off a proposed I-66 corridor through the Daniel Boone National Forest.
If the eastern Pulaski County communities are excited about becoming entrance and exit points for an interstate highway, residents aren't saying much. However, for those who may be anticipating, the wait may be long and longer. Even though, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the I-66 corridor is still viable through these communities, at least for now no money is available for developing this section of I-66.
Shopville with its elementary school, lending library, community park and Shopville-Stab Fire Deparment, is more developed than Stab and Squib, neither of which are even wide places along the road as one drives along Ky. 80. Shopville had a post office between 1865 and 1997. Squib is a former coal town and had a post office until it closed in 1975. A post office at Stab opened in 1922 and closed in 1994. Legend has it that the community was named Stab by suggestion after a longer name was rejected by the Postal Service. It seems a story in the past gave origin of the name Squib, but memory fails.
The original I-66 corridor, established a couple of decades ago, extends from U.S. 27 about two miles north of Somerset easterly across Ky. 39 to Ky, 80 in the Barnesburg community. Then it continues easterly through Shopville, Stab and Squib and across the Rockcastle River to join I-75 south of London near the existing weigh station. Since then, a decision has been made to shift the eastern end of the still-undeveloped Somerset's Northern Bypass, a part of I-66, from its proposed junction with Ky. 80 at Barnesburg to join the proposed cloverleaf interchanged at Ky. 80 and Ky. 461.
Since the original I-66 corridor through the national forest was established, the section of Ky. 80 from Somerset to London was named Hal Rogers Parkway in honor of Somerset resident and powerful U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers. Shortly thereafter, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet put into its highway plans a project to upgrade to interstate standards Ky. 80 (Hal Rogers Parkway) from Somerset to Rockcastle River bridge.
Then a question arose: As badly as Somerset and Pulaski County need a four-lane highway to I-75, why would two interstates be built, almost paralleling one another from Somerset to London? Why would the Transportation Cabinet want to deal with environmentalists who object to road building in the national forest because of damage to karst? There are those who contend it would make better financial sense to widen Ky. 80 than build a new road through the national forest.
The Transportation Cabinet hasn't answered. They have said and still say the original corridor through the Daniel Boone National Forest is still a viable corridor.
"It's still there ... it's still a viable corridor," responded Amber Hale, public affairs officers for Kentucky Highway Department's District 8. Question about the corridor was first submitted to Jordan Smith, deputy executive director, Office of Public Affairs, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and referred to Hale.
Hale said this week the I-66 corridor " ... is just sitting there ... there is no money ... it has to come through legislation." She said some right-of-way was purchased a few years back for the Northern Bypass section but nothing else has been done. Congressman Rogers' efforts and influence channeled the I-66 corridor along the Cumberland Parkway and then north of Somerset to London. Signs designated Cumberland Parkway as the future route of I-66 are still posted. The east end of Cumberland Parkway has been realigned as Somerset Northern Bypass from Fishing Creek to U.S. 27.
About a quarter of a mile west of Rockcastle River is where Anthony (Tony) Del Spina is clearing land along existing Ky. 80 where he says he wants to develop a Gatlinburg-like attraction that he has dubbed the Miracle Mile Complex. Del Spina wants the Transportation Cabinet to provide access to his development, either from existing Ky. 80 or the proposed I-66. He said a couple of weeks ago he is going to try again, but as for now, he is still waiting.
