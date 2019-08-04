Official: Name change only change for Oakwood

In the last month or so, some residents may have noticed subtle changes in regard to Oakwood which have nothing to do with the development currently underway next door on US 27.
Bluegrass.org, the regional mental health provider that has operated the Somerset residential facility for those with intellectual/developmental disabilities (IDD) as Bluegrass Oakwood since 2006, has changed its name to New Vista, effective July 1.
"There are absolutely no changes at the Somerset facility," Bethany Langdon, director of communications and marketing for New Vista, told the Commonwealth Journal Friday. "We just felt it was a good time to re-establish what we do.
This is its second name change in the past decade. The Lexington-based agency went from Bluegrass Regional Mental Health and Mental Retardation Board to more simply Bluegrass.org (with "org" referring to Opportunity, Recovery and Growth rather than a website) in 2013. The nonprofit organization stresses its role in fighting the current opioid addiction epidemic.
Paul Beatrice, New Vista CEO, noted in a news release that while the agency's mission and goals haven't changed, its rebranding marks a better reflection of the services it provides.
"Much has changed in the healthcare industry since we opened the first community mental health center in the region in 1966," Beatrice stated. "But our mission and goals have not changed - to provide seamless services to help children, adults and families live their best lives. Our new corporate name and identity better reflect both the challenges many Kentuckians and their families face and the promise we provide - a chance for a full recovery, a fresh start, and a brighter tomorrow."
New Vista is the largest provider in Central Kentucky offering a broad spectrum of behavioral health services, covering mental health, substance use, and services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The company has 13 offices, serves residents of 17 counties, employs over 2,000 professionals in 21 counties and has an annual operating budget of over $200 million. Over 25,000 clients and their families a year benefit from New Vista's broad reach of professional care.
Don Rogers, New Vista chief clinical officer, stated, "Many Kentuckians, and even many of our clients, do not realize the scale and scope of our behavioral health services. New Vista's role is a critical one, where ours is the only organization that can meet the needs or the child, the adult and the family with limited resources and who are experiencing severe behavioral health symptoms, whether it is downtown Lexington or in rural counties."
For more information, visit https://newvista.org/developmental/oakwood-residential-facility.
