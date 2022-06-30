Of the many subjects that came up in Tuesday’s Pulaski County Fiscal Court meeting, there was one which was not brought before the magistrates – the new dog control ordinance.
While it received its first reading at the previous meeting, the ordinance was not yet brought up for a second reading.
The new ordinance, which aims to correct what Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield called a mishmash of rules between the county’s current two ordinances, has itself gone through a few rewrites since it was first brought before the public.
The rewrites are due to county government taking feedback from the public and making changes that clarify wording that concerned some residents, especially when it comes to hunting and sporting dogs.
Animal Control Officer Adam Scales said he thinks the concern came from the fact that no one from government reached out to members of those communities, and they wanted to see language added to protect them when, in the future, Scales or Hatfield are no longer in their positions.
“It wasn’t intentional,” Scales said of the oversight. They have since changed the wording that allows exceptions for hunting, sporting or agricultural dogs to run without leashes.
And, quite frankly, Scales said, the owners of those types of dogs have never been the problem.
“If everyone would do what the hunters and the sportsmen do, we really wouldn’t have a lot of problems to be honest with you,” Scales said.
Those owners always have collars on their dogs, with detailed information that helps get misplaced dogs back to their owners in a timely manner, he said.
The new ordinance would require all dog owners within the county to put a tag on their dog with the dog’s name and a telephone number of the owner or keeper.
It also prevents dogs from being a “habitual” nuisance. That includes dogs that “habitually” bark, howl, yelp or whine loud enough to be heard beyond their own property between dawn and dusk; go on any property outside of their own; get into garbage cans or damage personal property in other people’s yards; or who bites or attacks people or other animals.
The term “habitual” is the key there, Scales said.
If they get a call on a loose dog that has gone onto someone else’s property, “We consider it an accident the first time,” Scales said.
It’s only if the problem keeps occurring do animal control officers began to collect information on it.
In the ordinance, a dog must have three or more incidents logged on it within a 30 day period before the owner receives the first violation.
The owner will be fined between $50 and $500 for the first violation, between $100 and $500 for the second violation within 36 months, and between $250 and $500 for the third violation within 36 months.
Scales said the previous ordinance, written in 1988, listed a fine of $25. He said he asked for that fine to be increased.
“That would hopefully encourage people to keep their dogs on their own property,” he said.
When Animal Control is called to an incident on a dog for the second or third time, Scales said that is when they begin collecting information on the animal. When the animal reaches that third incident, Animal Control gives the information over to the County Attorney’s Office, which issues the criminal summons.
The ordinance has not officially come before the magistrates for a second reading or vote yet. Two weeks ago, magistrates voted on allowing the draft ordinance to be advertised.
At least one magistrate, 4th District Magistrate Mark Ranshaw, has fielded questions and concerns since that draft was released.
Ranshaw said the feedback has helped to update the wording for it. He said he and the other magistrates would likely not vote on it until next month to allow time to receive more feedback.
Ranshaw referenced the wording on hunting dogs from the first draft, saying that after receiving feedback he has a better understanding of certain aspects of the ordinance.
“First, what surprised me is that we exempted hunting and ag dogs thinking that would cover sporting and competition dogs, but quickly learned they were not considered hunting or ag dogs. So we adjusted the wording for that,” Ranshaw said.
“Second, I think a lot of folks thought we were going to hire employees to go looking for dog issues, which we are not. We are just going to respond when a complaint is filed,”
He added that for 99 percent of dog owners – those who properly control their dogs – this ordinance would not affect them.
When asked why magistrates took up the issue at this time, Ranshaw said the biggest reason was due to citizen’s complaints.
“We were getting calls from people saying they could not even go to the mail box to get their mail without worrying about dogs coming up or jumping on them, and some getting attacked. We had senior citizens afraid to go for a walk.
“… The biggest one that really brought issue to life was the death of Mrs. Evans,” he said, referring to Lisa Evans, a 58-year-old bike rider who died in October 2021.
She was riding with a group in Eubank when a dog came out of a driveway onto the road. She was unable to dodge the dog and struck it, causing her to fall and hit the pavement.
While Evans was wearing a helmet at the time, she struck her head.
That incident was an unusual circumstance, however. Scales said the majority of the calls to Animal Control involve dogs digging into garbage or just coming onto other people’s property.
In some cases, they get calls about dogs attacking animals, whether it be other dogs or livestock like chickens.
With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, Scales encouraged dog owner to bring their dogs inside or put them up securely. Dogs are often frightened by fireworks and may try to run away, he explained.
When Animal Control picks up a dog, they make a good-faith effort to find the owner of that dog. A collar with contact information helps with that a lot, Scales said.
If they cannot find the owner, the dog is taken to the Pulaski County Animal Shelter, where they hold it for seven days.
After that, the dog may be adopted out or given to a rescue group to help try to find a placement for it. But with the large number of dogs coming in, Scales said he is afraid the rescue organizations are going to be saturated soon.
“Then what will we do?” he asked.
“I work with a great staff here,” Scales said. “Everyone tries their best to make sure every dog that’s not a danger to the community gets out of here. We really try, but sometimes we come up short.”
It has been a particularly bad year, as the shelter has been overcrowded since January, when usually they don’t have intake problems until April.
He said the shelter has already taken in 719 dogs, and the year is only half over. On average, the shelter takes in 1,000 to 1,100 dogs a year. “We’re on pace to have 400 to 500 more animals than normal,” he said.
Along with making sure their dogs have identification, Scales encouraged owners to spay and neuter their animals to help with population problems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.