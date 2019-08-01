Despite constant clamoring about Russian meddling in U.S. elections, Pulaski County election officials say local voters should be confident the county's state-of-the-art voting equipment is secure from hacking. Pulaski Fiscal Court in the past has purchased the very best voting equipment for its citizens. Harp Enterprises, Lexington, sells and services the voting machines.
Late last month, because of fears of Russian meddling in U.S. elections, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill, now stalled in the Senate, which, among other things, would require voting systems across the nation to use backup paper ballots in federal contests. Pulaski County voters have used paper ballots since 2010. The late Ralph Troxtell, former county clerk, working with Fiscal Court, bought the equipment after problems with voting in Florida.
Both Mark Vaught, election coordinator for Pulaski County, and County Clerk Linda Burnett have assured Pulaski County voters there is no way Russians or anyone else can meddle in Pulaski County elections. "Certainly, I'm confident our elections are free of fraud," said Burnett. "There is no way our election system can be hacked,"
Vaught said optical scanners that read paper ballots at Pulaski County's 56 precincts are free standing and not attached to the Internet. "Our elections, except for online registrations and some absentee ballot requests, are done with human hands and the Postal Service," he said. To assure proper compliance at polling places, each precinct is required to have four precinct election officers, two Democrats and two Republicans, to serve on the day of an election.
Pulaski County voters mark paper ballots and the voter places his or her voted ballot in an optical scanner. An optical scan voting system is an electronic voting system and uses an optical scanner to read marked paper ballots and tally the results. The ballots are locked for 10 days after the election and can only be opened by court order.
Vaught pointed out each ballot is coded for the precinct it is intended and has a serial number that can't be duplicated. In other words, if someone made copies of a paper ballot, the scanner recognizes the serial number and "kicks out" a copied ballot.
This is a far cry from old-time paper ballots dropped into aluminum ballot boxes. Observers have noticed ballots folded so as no way the voted ballots could have been dropped individually into the box. Those were days before the Internet, before Russian hacking. This were locals trying to steal an election.
Electronic polling books (e-poll books), expected to replace traditional roster books at the November 5 General Election, do not count votes. The electronic devices contain information about the registered voter.
On Election Night, after tabulation is complete, Vaught says he sends unofficial vote totals electronically to the State Board of Elections. Then, on the following Friday, paper copies of the unofficial totals are faxed to the state board.
"We have 30 days, after possible recanvasses or recounts, to send to Frankfort by paper official totals of a Pulaski County election," Vaught said.
