Ohio woman detained after possible self-checkout scheme

An Ohio woman was arrested in Somerset after a shoplifting complaint led to her being charged with second-degree Unlawful Access to a Computer.
Cathy L. White, 40 of Washington, Ohio, was taken into custody around 8 p.m. Monday by the Somerset Police Department.
According to a citation filed by SPD Officer William Greer, White was seen in Walmart around 7:15 p.m. using a tote in the store and filling it with items. At the self-check out, White was seen only scanning the tote, not the items inside.
The citation states that she bypassed the scanner with $346.43 worth of merchandise unpaid for.
As of Tuesday, White is being lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.