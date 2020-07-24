An overturned water intake from the City of Burnside has created an oil spill on Lake Cumberland.
The accident is believed to have occurred some time overnight and was discovered Thursday morning by employees with the Cooper Power Station, according to Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team Chief Doug Baker and officials with East Kentucky Power Cooperative.
"They had noticed a sheen on the water on out into the lake from the power plant," Chief Baker explained. "They reported it to Frankfort and investigated. Cooper Power didn't see any leakage from the plant…so everything's good there."
The local SRT was then dispatched by the state Environmental Response Team to help determine the source of the oil. SRT members were joined by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Pulaski County Rescue Squad -- offering the use of their boat -- in going out on the water to find the problem.
In the meantime, Burnside Municipal Waterworks had shut down both of its intakes -- an auxiliary unit which floats atop the water as well as the submerged unit -- as a precaution and issued an advisory asking their customers to conserve water until further notice.
"There is absolutely nothing wrong with the water as we are currently not pumping from the river and our tank is full," the notice stated.
According to Chief Baker, those responding to the scene ultimately found that Burnside's auxiliary intake capsized.
"What has happened is that the pumps that are at the bottom of the intake are now on top and leaking oil out," he said. "We've got temporary booms around the intake at this time."
With the City unable to take the unit out until Monday and boat traffic expected to increase over the weekend, Chief Baker said that SRT will be placing its river boom around the intake on Friday to contain any further leakage.
"We've got to keep that from getting into the main body [of water]," he continued, explaining that heavy boat traffic could breach the temporary cloth booms but that SRT has 5,000 feet of river boom capable of containing the petroleum over the weekend.
Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, Burnside Municipal Waterworks issued notice that their initial water advisory had been lifted - indicating that at least the submerged intake had been turned back on.
