A Lexington man was injured in a Somerset wreck Tuesday morning involving a semi tractor-trailer, a box truck and a pickup truck.
According to the Somerset Police Department, Christopher Proctor was treated at the scene by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS for head injuries sustained in the crash. He was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where he was treated and discharged, according to LCRH Communications Director Mandy Prather.
SPD reports that the accident took place at the intersection of West Ky. 914 and the old Cumberland Parkway.
A 2015 Chevrolet pickup being driven by James Martin Ingram of Marshall, Texas, was traveling south on Ky. 914 and attempted to turn left onto the former Cumberland Parkway's eastbound lanes.
The pickup pulled into the path of a 2015 Peterbilt truck going northbound on Ky. 914. The Peterbilt was driven by Anthony Beshears, of Bronston.
Neither Beshears nor Ingram reported being injured.
After that impact, the semi struck a 2015 Freightliner box truck being driven by Proctor. The box truck was sitting still at the intersection facing westbound on the old Parkway.
SPD and EMS were assisted on the scene by the Somerset Fire Department, as well as Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team-Hazmat due to fuel leaks from the commercial vehicles.
