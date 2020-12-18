For all the hardships that COVID-19 has rained down upon us in 2020, it won't keep Christmas from coming for the children of Pulaski County.
More than 900 local children were registered this year for Operation Angel Care, the Somerset Junior Woman's Club (SJWC) annual campaign to provide presents for families who may need help with the holiday. When the donated gifts were turned back in Monday afternoon, according to OAC chair Melanie King, club members had to shop for less than 100 angels that hadn't been claimed.
"The community stepped up," King said. "To have so few unclaimed at the end is amazing."
Organized by the Somerset Junior Woman's Club (SJWC), Operation Angel Care's title sponsor is the Don Franklin Somerset Family of Dealerships, and contributing sponsors are Paul's Discount and the Commonwealth Journal.
"They have been lifesavers to us," King said of Don Franklin's three local locations.
Tags from "Angel Trees" were also available at TJ Maxx, Vapor Pit, Aaron's, Courtyard by Marriott, Bodeans, The Pink Bee, Gra C's Boutique, Eye Health of Somerset, and Beauty Mark Salon. The club is also grateful to God's Food Pantry, which contributed games and fidget spinners this year.
King has been an SJWC member since 1998 and actively involved with OAC for the last 15 years. "Every child deserves a Christmas," she said, "and I can't stand to see one not have one. That's why I do this."
The pandemic changed the process a bit. Rather than have one large distribution, King said that agencies were picking up for their clients. Most communications were done via email and open signups were reduced from 5-7 days to two with most children registered through agencies or their school's family resource center. Parents who registered in open signups will have the opportunity for drive-thru pickup on Friday.
"We had a very small amount come in through signups because of COVID," King said. "A lot of them came through email or text messaging. The family resource directors have been phenomenal. We could not have done the project without them. A lot of the agencies stepped up as well, and that helped up a whole lot."
A crew of seven SJWC members set up at Rocky Hollow Recreational Center to organize and wrap the gifts. King noted the club also had volunteers help shop, and with distance learning in place, several members' children were able to help during the day as well. The club always encourages donors to shop local, and in keeping with that, the group has been ordering meals this week from local restaurants as a way to give back.
"It's emotional for a lot of us," King said of OAC. "We feel pretty good about this year's project."
