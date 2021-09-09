Operation Christmas Child 2021 kicks off Saturday

For many years, residents in the Lake Cumberland area have been participating in Operation Christmas Child, which helps millions of children in need through gift-filled shoeboxes.
The time to share that Christmas spirit is nearly here, with the 2021 kickoff event planned for this Saturday, September 11, at Victory Christian Fellowship.
Rita Ringner and her husband Randy have served as area coordinators for Lake Cumberland's annual campaign since they moved here from New York two years ago.
"We volunteered with Operation Christmas Child there," Ringner said, "and when we came here, we definitely wanted to continue…These children who get the shoeboxes are very needy. For many of them, it'll be the first gift they've ever received in their entire life."
Operation Christmas Child partners with local churches in over 170 countries and territories to host the distributions. In addition to distributing the shoeboxes, the ministry serves as a tool for evangelism and discipleship in participating communities.
"The children are given the gospel message…," Ringner said. "The local churches open their arms and hope that the children will become a part of their church.
"A shoebox can not just change a child's life but their family and the community. One shoebox can touch a lot of people."
This year, Samaritan's Purse -- the organization behind Operation Christmas Child -- hopes to collect enough shoeboxes packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items to reach 9.7 million children around the globe. During Operation Christmas Child's National Collection Week November 15-22, local residents can bring gift-filled shoeboxes to multiple curbside drop-off locations to be announced to be announced later.
The local goal, Ringner said, is to collect 12,420 boxes filled with the gifts.
Saturday's kickoff is designed as a project leader workshop for representatives of local churches, of which nearly 60 have already signed up across the region's seven counties. Doors will open at 9 a.m. to view displays and background videos as well as light refreshments. The main presentation will begin at 10 a.m.
Victory Christian Fellowship is located at 1156 Oak Hill Road in Somerset. For more information about the kickoff event, contact Rita Ringner at 606-875-1908 or email at ritaringner@gmail.com.
To learn more about Operation Christmas Child, visit samaritanpurse.org/occ.
