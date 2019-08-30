Ordonez pleads in murder case

Another co-defendant accused of playing a role in the February 2018 murder of Jorge Martinez has accepted a plea agreement.
Heberto Romero Ordonez, 26, of Somerset, entered an Alford plea on Thursday to one count of Complicity to Commit Tampering with Physical Evidence.
In an Alford plea, the defendant does not plead guilty but rather acknowledges that the prosecution has produced enough evidence for a jury to convict if the case went to trial.
In exchange for the plea, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton is recommending three years in prison -- similar to co-defendant Gloria Ortega who was sentenced earlier this month after pleading guilty to the same charge.
Both Ordonez and Ortega are expected to testify against Alejandro Arturo Vasquez Cabrera, 36, who is expected to stand trial beginning next Tuesday for murder, second-degree arson, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
The case centers around the February 24, 2018, discovery of Martinez -- whose body was left inside his burnt-out 1997 Ford Escort on Rush Branch Road.
Police say Cabrera shot and killed Martinez, who was visiting his South Main Street apartment, and enlisted the help of then-roommate Ordonez as well as former girlfriend Ortega to dispose of the body.
Should Cabrera's trial begin as scheduled next week, Dalton has estimated that he would need three days to present his case while defense attorney Andrea Simpson will need two.
