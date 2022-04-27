Several families came out to The Center for Rural Development Saturday to learn more about what services -- health and otherwise -- are available to the community.
The Pulaski County Community Health, Wellness, and Resource Fair featured more than 30 booths from various agencies ranging from healthcare providers to early childhood programs. It was organized by the Kentucky Cancer Program - East in partnership with the Somerset Foundation.
Opening at 11 a.m., organizer Wynona Padgett noted that many were lined up to get in as early as 9:30 a.m.
Though open to all, Saturday's health fair focused on minority populations -- particularly the Spanish-speaking community.
"It's important to reach out and let people know what's available," Margie Hernandez, Pulaski County Extension SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) Education Assistant, said.
Mental health services were also well represented with providers such as Kentucky Services, which just opened its Somerset office last month.
"Mental health care is health care," Bonnie Whitis, case manager for Kentucky Services, said. "It's so important and nobody thinks about it."
Lake Cumberland Community Action was on hand with information about kynect as well as Head Start.
The fair included demonstrations, educational exhibits (including the "Incredible Colon"), and free health screenings such as vision, dental, colon cancer, blood pressure, women's health, sports physicals, diabetes risk, CPR and First Aid, COVID vaccines, and more.
"We do well with most kinds of screenings," Kentucky Cancer Program Director Mindy Rogers said, adding that fairs such as the one on Saturday are helpful in targeting areas that have otherwise been hard to reach. "There are some great resources for free screenings for colorectal, breast and cervical cancers."
By day's end, Padgett estimated that about 150 had come through the four-hour event.
"We're pleased because most everyone who attended were the Hispanic families in our community," she said, "and that was our main outreach for this fair."
