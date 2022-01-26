Orthopedic Surgeon joins the medical staff at LCRH

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is pleased to welcome Leslie Schwindel, MD, to the medical staff as our newest orthopedic surgeon. Dr. Schwindel is currently seeing patients at Lake Cumberland Orthopedics and joining Dr. Yasser Nadim and Dr. Daniel Yanicko in practice.
Dr. Schwindel is certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine and the Kentucky Medical Association. She specializes in all aspects of orthopedic surgery including general orthopedics, sports medicine, joint replacement, muscle and tendon injuries, pediatric injuries, and bone and joint health, among others.
"We are excited about the addition of Dr. Schwindel to our orthopedic team," shared Lake Cumberland Chief Executive Officer Robert Parker. "She is joining a group of well-established and experienced physicians and together their expertise allows our community to have access to high-quality orthopedic care, right here close to home."
Dr. Schwindel is a native of Lewisport, KY. She earned her medical degree from the University of Louisville School of Medicine in Louisville, KY and completed her orthopedic residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago in Chicago, IL. She received her fellowship training in orthopedics/sports medicine from Cincinnati Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center in Cincinnati, OH.
Appointments with Dr. Leslie Schwindel can be made by calling Lake Cumberland Orthopedics at 606.679.7464. Lake Cumberland Orthopedics is located at 163 Tower Circle, Somerset, KY 42503 in MedPark.
