Lake Cumberland is a fun place to be. It can also be a dangerous place, when individuals are on the water while impaired.
A total of 42 arrests were made late last week into the weekend, as the Lake Cumberland Poker Run was ongoing. According to Major Larry Estes of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, the arrests centered around alcohol intoxication -- 29 charges of boating under the influence, and 13 involving being intoxicated while in public.
The Poker Run, which took place over the weekend, involves participants -- in this case, on the lake -- going to different locations and drawing a playing card at each to try to make the best "hand." Much of the action was outside of Pulaski County, though there were plenty of boaters all over the lake this weekend.
Karl Clinard, not just of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office but also chairperson of the Fish and Wildlife Commission, noted that alcohol use is a problem when operating vehicles on the lake.
"So many people think that when they're on the lake, the rules are different, that they don't have to abide by the same rules as when they're behind the wheel an automobile," he said. He noted that in addition to the arrests, there were other situations that required responder attention this weekend, such as a person who fell from a houseboat and hit their head, needing to be flown out for treatment.
However, the problem is actually getting better -- there were about 80 or so such arrests during the same Poker Run period last year, noted Clinard.
"(Officials) have got the message out this year that if you're boating under the influence, you're going to jail," said Clinard. "They've done a good job of reducing the number (of arrests)."
Estes noted that other charges went along with the intoxication arrests, including drug offenses and one case of $6,700 in counterfeit money discovered.
Mary Ellis of WKYM Radio in nearby Monticello, in Wayne County, noted that of the 40 arrests she had confirmed, two took place on Thursday, 15 on Friday, and 23 on Saturday.
"Online information from the Wayne, Pulaski and Russell County Detention Center's accounted for arrests including boating under the influence, alcohol intoxication in a public place and a variety of other charges," she reported. "A 53-year-old Louisville man was arrested for possession of cocaine and other counts."
Based on Ellis' information, those arrested during Poker Run 2019 included:
• Jonathan James, 34, of Cincinnati, charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offense.
• Van Lidvall, 63, of Alcoa, Tennessee, charged with operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence, third or subsequent offense and operating a motorboat in a reckless manner, first.
• Cameron Rice, 29, of Mainville, Ohio, charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Adam McCutchen, 33, of Burkesville, charged with operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence, third or subsequent offense and failure to display registration number of certificate number available.
• James Halderman, 27, of Lexington, charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense.
• Eric Meador, 32, of Waynesville, Ohio, charged with operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence, third or subsequent offense, and operating a motorboat in a reckless manner 1st.
• Brian Cook, 35, of Ashville, Ohio, charged with operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence first, failure to operate a boat an at idle speed in a harbor or congested area and motorboat to be registered or numbered.
• Michael Bell, 47, of Danville, charged with operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence 3rd or subsequent offense, failure to operate a boat at an idle speed in a harbor or congested area, riding in high rise or bass seat at great idle speed, and motorboat to be registered and numbered.
• Jeffrey Miley, 30, of Lexington, charged with operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence, third or subsequent offense.
• Tyler Hayden, 28, of Brazil, Ky., charged with operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence, third or subsequent offense and motor boat to be registered and numbered.
• Steven Waters, 29, of Stearns, charged with operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence and failure to operate a boat at an idle speed in a harbor or congested area.
• Ryan Hass, 19, of Reading, Ohio, charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense.
• Jeffery McCoy, 60, of Middletown, Ohio, charged with operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence, third or subsequent offense, failure to operate a boat at an idle speed in a harbor or congested area and no approved fire extinguisher.
• Jordon Thompson, 24, of Madison, Tennessee, charged with operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence, third or subsequent offense.
• Ian Wiesman, 23, of Fairfield, Ohio, charged with alcohol intoxicated in a public place, first and second offense.
• Thomas Thompson, 49, of Hamilton, Ohio, charged with operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence, third or subsequent offense and failure to operate boat at idle speed in a harbor or congested area.
• Joshua Wakley, 36, of Fortville, Indiana, charged with operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence, third or subsequent offense and motorboat to be registered and numbered.
• Chad Smith, 37, of New Haven was charged with operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence, third or subsequent offense, failure to illuminate or no navigation lights and no approved fire extinguisher.
• Brett Greene, 30 of Paris, Ky., charged with motor vehicle/new rv dealer/ fixed sales building required and failure to operate boat at idle speed in a harbor or congested area.
• Chuck Dall, 27, of Knoxville, charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense and non approved insufficient or no personal flotation devise.
• Clay England, 24, of Knoxville, charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense, and non approved insufficient or no personal flotation devise.
• Jeffrey Moore, 53, of Louisville, charged with operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence first, possession of a controlled substance first-degree, first offense (cocaine), promoting contraband first-degree ,and failure to illuminate or no navigation lights.
• Gregory Shaw, 61, of Jamestown, charged with operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence first failure to illuminate or no navigation lights and non approved insufficient or no personal flotation devise.
• Shawn Kaotronis, 34 of Huber Heights, Ohio, charged with operating boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence, first, and motorboat to be numbered and registered.
• Nicholas Knoth, 45, of Louisville, charged with failure to operate a boat at idle speed in a harbor or congested area and failure to display registration number of certificate numbers.
• Erica McCobbin, 40 of Louisville, charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense.
• Barbara Himsel, 44, of Danville, Indiana was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense.
• Dougan Garrett, 33, of Elizabethtown, charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense, and menacing.
• James Simpson, 36 of Mason, Ohio, charged with operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence first and failure to operate at an idle speed in a harbor or congested area.
• Mark Barnes, 53, of Alexandria, charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense, and resisting arrest.
• Jeffrey Edwards, 27, of Walton was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense.
• Joshua Blackman, 36 of Lanesville, Indiana, charged with operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence 1st and failure to operate at an idle speed in a harbor or congested area.
* Tyler Torline, 27, of Verona, charged with operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence first and failure to operate a boat at an idle speed in a harbor or congested area.
• William Mitchell, 35, of Radcliff charged with operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence, first.
• John Fields, 41, of Lexington was charged with operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence first and a violation related to personal watercraft.
• Ryan Mosbaugh, 34, of Monticello, charged with operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence, 3rd or subsequent offense and failure to illuminate or no navigation lights.
• David Adams, 28, of Highland Heights, charged with operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence, first, and failure to keep right of middle channel.
• Ryan Nicholson, 39 of Fulton, Ohio, charged with operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence, first and failure to operate a boat at idle speed in a harbor or congested area.
• Robert Kirksey, 41, of St. Clarksville, Ohio, charged withr operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence, 3rd or subsequent offense and failure to illuminate or no navigation lights and
• Jason Lehrke, 45, of Wheeling, West Virginia was charged with operating a boat/watercraft while intoxicated or under the influence, first, failure to operate a boat at an idle speed in a harbor or congested area and riding on bow while motorboat underway.
Those arrested during Poker Run were lodged in the Wayne, Pulaski and Russell County Detention Centers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.