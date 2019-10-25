Over $117K going to fix roads in three Pulaski cities

In the film "Back to the Future," the time machine-inventor Doc Brown states, "Where we're going, we don't need roads."
Unfortunately, for those of us stuck in the present, traveling on roads is a virtual necessity. And when they're in a state of disrepair, that's much harder to do.
To that end, Gray Tomblyn II, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Department of Rural and Municipal Aid Commissioner, stopped by the Pulaski County Fiscal Court chambers in the courthouse on Thursday afternoon to announce a financial boon for three local communities that have roads in need of a little TLC.
In total, $117,816 in discretionary funding was released to Pulaski County for resurfacing repairs, to fix problems like potholes, surface cracks, raveling, and base failures. Individually:
• $45,366 is going to Science Hill for resurfacing on Hall Street and Dunn Street;
• $31,200 is going to Eubank for work on Woodstock Street.
• $41,250 is going to Burnside for repairs to North and South Grandview Avenue.
Tomblyn said that the towns have up to three years to do the projects, "though you probably won't want to wait that long"; some communities in Kentucky to receive similar discretionary funding have already started putting out bids, just to get the process going.
Projects submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for discretionary fund consideration were evaluated by Transportation Cabinet district staff to assess road conditions and determine the most critical needs, based on factors like safety, traffic volume, and economic impact.
Tomblyn spent much of the announcement talking up Governor Matt Bevin's prioritization of infrastructure projects and said that previously, these discretionary monies didn't go to individual rural communities like Burnside, Eubank, and Science Hill.
"It's unfortunate that towns haven't seen this. It's like getting excited over a tax refund check: It's your money," he said. "So you get it back and you're excited, but it really shouldn't have been that way. Coming from a small town, there's nothing worse than feeling like ... the people in Frankfort don't care. You should never have to come to Frankfort and ask or beg. We work for you. You guys don't work for us. We work for you, we should be coming out to you."
The mayors of all three small cities were at the announcement Thursday, and all were happy to have the money coming their way.
"We've got a road that's getting in pretty bad shape on Woodstock Street where our Fire Department is at, and the road is actually falling in in a place or two," said Eubank Mayor Eddie Hicks. "We're going to have to do something pretty quick with it. ... (The money) is a big help for us."
Science Hill Mayor Mike Hall was of a similar mind.
"We put in for several streets; we were lucky enough to get (money for repairs to) two," he said. "Two are getting pretty bad. Dunn Street runs off of Stanford Street; it's a dead-end road. Hall Street runs off Ky. 635, up the hill.
"We are very thankful to Governor Bevin for all his help with infrastructure in Science Hill," he added.
Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson was there along with Burnside City Councilor Dwayne Sellers, Police Chief Mike Hill, and Tourism Director Frank Crabtree, Jr.
"(It helps) a bunch," said Lawson of the funding. "Our streets need repair. We could have used another $200,000, but this is a step in the right direction.
"I want to thank Gov. Bevin for taking acknowledgment to small towns' infrastructure," he added. "... Everything our little town of Burnside can get, we appreciate so much."
In Science Hill, .18 miles of Hall Street and .105 miles of Dunn Street will be surfaced, while .309 miles in Eubank will get that treatment. The longest stretch in is Burnside, where resurfacing will cover .5 miles.
The cities are responsible for administering the work, and the Transportation Cabinet will reimburse each city for the projects.
Local legislators also chimed in on the repairs. State Sen. Rick Girdler thanked Bevin and the Transportation Cabinet and said he was "pleased to see these funds invested in Pulaski County."
Rep. Tommy Turner of Somerset said, "Without a doubt, this is exactly why the legislature appropriates these discretionary funds to the Governor and I am extremely pleased to see that they are prioritizing road improvement projects and investing the money where it can do the most good."
Lincoln County's Rep. David Meade, who also represents part of northern Pulaski said, "This is very good news for Eubank and I am pleased to see the Governor and Transportation Cabinet make this community a priority. Without a doubt, our roads are important to us for our quality of life. By resurfacing these roads, we're providing smoother, safer trips for our families to school, work and home. This is what state government should be doing."
