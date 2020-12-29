Overdose leads to raid on home and three arrests

A Pulaski County grand jury will consider a drug investigation launched from an overdose call on December 18.
District Judge Katie Slone ruled Monday that there was probable cause to send the case against Brandon Mayfield on for grand jury presentation.
Mayfield, 31, of Somerset, has been charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st offense, greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine); second-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st offense, less than 10 units of Schedule 1 and 2 non-narcotic); third-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st offense, less than 20 units of unspecified drug); and Possession of Marijuana.
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, Deputy Trent Massey was investigating an overdose on December 18 and "was able to obtain enough information to get search warrant for a residence on Jacksboro Road in Ferguson."
Dep. Massey, along with several colleagues from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) and Ferguson Police Officer Desmond Brittle, went to the home to execute the warrant and found 13 individuals there -- some of whom were hiding inside and a couple who were outside.
During the ensuing search, officers found approximately 38.49 grams of methamphetamine, five suspected suboxone tablets, 8.5 suspected Xanax bars, a set of digital scales and $435 in cash. Deputies also located a small baggie containing approximately .92 grams of suspected heroin in the basement of the house.
A total of three men were arrested on scene and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center -- including Mayfield, who was found hiding in a hole in the wall with three bags of suspected meth and $435. PCSO Sergeant Steven Alexander also served Mayfield with a Pulaski District Court bench warrant for Failure to Pay Fines on traffic charges he had back in 2019 that amounted to over $1,000.
Noah Bolin, 23, of Science Hill, was found hiding in a hole in a basement wall, according to PCSO. He was charged with first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (1st offense, heroin). Sgt. Alexander also served a warrant charging Bolin with violating the conditions of his parole by absconding supervision and failing to complete substance abuse treatment.
Dillan Gage Shadoan, 20, of Somerset, was arrested on an active probation violation warrant. As he was booked into PCDC, the staff discovered a small quantity of suspected heroin weighing approximately .4 grams. Shadoan was then charged with first-degree Promoting Contraband.
The three men were arraigned in Pulaski District Court on December 21. Mayfield pleaded not guilty to charges and was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Monday. Judge Slone, according to Assistant Pulaski County Attorney Kenton Lanham, declined to reduce Mayfield's bond.
Bolin is scheduled to be arraigned in Pulaski District Court on January 13. Shadoan is scheduled to have his case reviewed on February 24.
Dep. Massey is continuing the investigation and was also assisted by Lieutenant Bobby Jones, Dep. Logan Starnes, Detective Todd Wilson, Dep. Nathan Meadows, and Dep. Brandon Smith.
"If you have any information about drug activity or any crime, contact our tip line at 606-679-8477," Sheriff Speck said. "You can remain anonymous. You can also leave a tip on our webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com."
