COVID-19 may be the worst pandemic in 100 years, but it's not the first for C.B. Stewart.
Stewart was born in April of 1919, during the middle of the Spanish Flu pandemic that began in 1918. He began voting "way back in the 1930s," he said, and aside from his time in the United State Army -- fighting with Allied forces in the European theatre of World War II -- he's never missed an election.
The Somerset man wasn't about to start with this one.
On Tuesday, C.B. made the trip to Southeast Kentucky RECC headquarters -- where he cast his ballot early along with son Darcy, daughter-in-law Connie and her mother, Anna Mae Crawford.
Though they normally prefer voting on Election Day, according to Darcy, friends had described their experiences with early voting this time around and the family thought it might be better this year than waiting in line on November 3. Because of his age, C.B. may be at higher risk of severe illness from the virus and only going out for the essentials but, make no mistake, he feels voting is essential.
"He's been asking every day, 'When are we going to vote?,'" Darcy said.
When asked how it went, C.B. said, "Okay."
He was able to sign the e-poll book on his own but when it came to filling the ballot, C.B. left dots by his choices then Darcy took over the pen to fill in the boxes. Decked out in his Trump hat, it's not hard to guess who got his vote for President of the United States.
"Many years ago, he and his wife both wanted Trump to run," Connie said.
C.B.'s wife June passed away in 2010 before that could happen, but he's gladly voted for the current President twice. "…He thinks he's a good candidate," Connie added.
