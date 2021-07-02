The Kentucky Parole Board is seeking a dismissal of the lawsuit brought by Attorney General Daniel Cameron over the conversion of life "serve outs" for 45 inmates to 10-year deferrals.
In a motion filed Thursday, Justice and Public Safety Cabinet attorney Angela Dunham is asking Laurel Circuit Judge Michael Caperton to dismiss Cameron's complaint -- filed jointly last month with Laurel and Knox Commonwealth's Attorney Jackie Steele -- as moot since the parole board's new chair has officially rescinded the directive.
Under former chair Lelia VanHoose, the parole board had approved a prohibition of "serve out" orders during initial parole hearings for inmates serving life sentences. The directive went into effect on April 1 and prohibited anything longer than a 120-month deferral not only for inmates coming up for their first hearings from that point forward but also retroactively impacting 45 inmates who had already been ordered to serve out their sentences for charges like murder, rape and kidnapping.
Prosecutors argued that giving these inmates a second chance at parole violated state law guaranteeing their victims the right to notification and to be heard.
Steele and Deputy Attorney General Barry Dunn were able to successfully argue for a temporary restraining order which Judge Caperton granted on June 17 to keep the directive from being implemented.
About a week later, news broke that Governor Andy Beshear had replaced VanHoose with Ladeidra Jones as parole board chair. In a letter attached to the board's motion to dismiss, Chairperson Jones officially rescinded the directive.
"Effective immediately, the Board will not apply the directive, in whole or in part, in considering parole for persons serving life sentences," she wrote.
The parole board's motion is tentatively scheduled to be heard in Laurel Circuit Court on July 13.
"I'm glad to see the Kentucky Parole Board rescind its directive granting new parole hearings to convicted murderers serving life sentences," General Cameron posted on Twitter. "We were proud to stand up for the rights of crime victims during this process, and we will continue to lead on this case until the judge issues a final ruling."
Meanwhile David Dalton, Commonwealth's Attorney for Pulaski, Lincoln and Rockcastle counties, expressed cautious optimism about what the parole board's latest actions could mean for his own lawsuit.
Dalton filed suit June 10 against the Kentucky Parole Board on behalf of the families of Taiann Wilson and Matthew Coomer. The teens were on their first date in August 1995 when they were brutally murdered by Jeffrey Brian Coffey of Nancy.
Now 51, Coffey -- sentenced in 1997 to life without the possibility of parole for 25 years -- was issued a serve out from the parole board in June 2020. The Wilson and Coomer families, Dalton said, had been assured after the serve out ruling that they would never have to be faced with fighting Coffey's parole again.
On Thursday afternoon, the local commonwealth's attorney was working to contact the families to alert them to what's happening with the Laurel County case.
"Until the Parole Board gives Pulaski County notice that they have actually removed the directive I will then need to meet with the victim's family to see how they want to proceed," Dalton told the Commonwealth Journal. "However, I am pleased that the directive has apparently been rescinded."
