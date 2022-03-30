A Somerset woman is facing multiple charges after fleeing from a traffic stop Sunday night.
Stacy D. Smith, 38, of Cedar Grove Road, was arrested on charges of second-degree Fleeing or Evading (On Foot); first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Offense (more than 2 grams of Methamphetamine/Enhancement); Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 Ounces) 1st Offense; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Giving Officer False Identifying Information; and Resisting Arrest.
Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck reported that Smith was a passenger in a Dodge Journey SUV which Deputy Tan Hudson had stopped for a reported traffic violation at approximately 11:46 p.m. Sunday on WTLO Road. According to the sheriff's release, Smith tried to conceal her identity during the traffic stop by giving false information.
When Dep. Hudson tried to talk to the driver (who was not identified) by herself to see who her passenger was, according to the release, Smith fled on foot. Dep. Hudson was able to apprehend her after a brief struggle. The woman was then identified as Stacy Smith, who stated she had given false information and ran because she knew she had warrants on her, the release said.
During a subsequent search, Dep. Hudson found 13 grams of Methamphetamine, 17.7 grams of marijuana, and items usually associated with trafficking in illegal drugs in the vehicle; 1.5 grams of Methamphetamine concealed on Smith; and a Smith and Wesson handgun as well as two loaded magazines in a bag Smith had in her possession while fleeing.
Upon her arrest, the deputy also served Smith with two separate warrants for Failure to Appear on traffic-related charges and an Escape warrant, where she had reportedly escaped while in custody in Pulaski District Court.
Sheriff Speck noted that all drug evidence has been logged into the PCSO Evidence Room and will be sent to the crime lab for identification.
Smith was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center, where she remained at press time Monday evening. She was arraigned earlier Monday -- pleading not guilty to charges -- and is currently scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Pulaski District Court on Wednesday afternoon.
Dep. Hudson is continuing the investigation and was assisted at the scene the Kentucky State Police and Somerset Police Department.
The sheriff asked that if you have any information about drug activity or any crime, contact PCSO at 606-678-5145. You can remain anonymous. You can also leave a tip on their webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.
