Paving of Ky. 1247 starts next week

Paving on Ky. 1247 between Burnside and Ferguson is set to begin next week following a brief delay on the project.
Originally planned to start the week of May 10, the work will be performed on Ky. 1247 between the Ky. 90 intersection (mile point 0) and Ky. 914 (mile point 3.9). Flaggers will maintain traffic during the work.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's District 8 Office asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
Work is expected to be completed in approximately four weeks. The start and duration of work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to allow extra time in reaching their destination.
For Kentucky's latest traffic and travel information, visit goky.ky.gov or navigate traffic by downloading the free Waze app at www.waze.com. Motorists can also access traffic information for the District 8 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 and at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.
