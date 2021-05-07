Paving to Begin Next Week on KY 1247

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office advises motorists that a paving project will begin the week of May 10 on a portion of KY 1247 in Pulaski County.
Work will be performed on KY 1247 between the KY 90 intersection (mile point 0) and KY 914 (mile point 3.9). Flaggers will maintain traffic during the work.
KYTC ask motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
Work is expected to be completed in approximately four weeks. The start and duration of work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to allow extra time in reaching their destination.
