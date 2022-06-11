Paving to begin next week on KY 80X, Ogden and E. Mt. Vernon Street

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office advises motorists that beginning Sunday, June 12, crews will begin performing paving operations on Ky. 80X, Ogden and E. Mt. Vernon Street, through downtown Somerset.
Work will be performed between the intersection of U.S. 27 (mile point 2.5) and Ky. 192 (mile point 5) and is expected to last around two weeks. It will restrict traffic to one lane controlled by flaggers during nighttime work hours, approximately 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Street parking will be prohibited beginning at 6:30 p.m. each night.
Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area and to pay close attention to signage.
The starting date and duration of work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to allow extra time in reaching their destination.
For Kentucky's latest traffic and travel information, visit goky.ky.gov or navigate traffic by downloading the free Waze app at www.waze.com. Motorists can also access traffic information for the District 8 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 and at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.
