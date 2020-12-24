The inmates of Pulaski County Detention Center may be spending the holidays behind bars but those with children won't be without toys on Christmas.
PCDC's staff partnered with JAB Law Office in Somerset to provide gifts for at least 175 children in 69 families. Those packages -- filled with multiple toys, candy and a Christmas card from their parent -- were distributed last Friday by "Mr. and Mrs. Claus" via drive-thru in order to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.
"We actually planned on having an event of some sort," Jailer Anthony McCollum said, "but with the COVID restrictions, we decided to do a drive-thru event this year. Next year, hopefully, we'll be able to plan bigger and better."
The volunteers were also able to give donated skating and movie tickets for some of the older children.
"In a year where we couldn't really get out and ask people to do a whole lot," attorney Jeremy Bartley said, "it was amazing how many people responded. We put it out on Facebook …and were blessed to have quite a bit to hand out to these kids."
Children are the innocent bystanders when a parent is incarcerated, and the group felt they deserved some extra attention since they don't choose to be away from their parents.
"It's a population that a lot of people forget about," attorney Kerri Bartley added. "People think of inmates and there's a negative connotation but no one is thinking about their families that go without. That's why we wanted to do something for them."
McCollum agreed, saying it was especially important "this year which has been so hard for everyone."
McCollum and the Bartleys expressed appreciation for their staffs for working so hard to reboot the jail's Christmas program. Organizers also wanted to thank Ollie's, Somerset Cinemas 8, Sk8ters Paradise, CoreTrans, Quest Counseling, Somerset Mental Health, Windows of Discovery and everyone who helped make the event possible.
"We definitely appreciate the community for making this happen," McCollum said. "If it wasn't for them, we probably couldn't have pulled this off."
