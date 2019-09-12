PCDC inmate dies after hospitalization for medical issue

A Knox County man who had been lodged at the local jail has died.
Anthony Robert Skaggs, 33, of Gray, Kentucky, passed away at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday night, according to a news release from the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Skaggs had been booked into PCDC on last Thursday, September 5, after he was picked up by Burnside Police Department on a warrant accusing him of a parole violation. Online court records indicate that Skaggs had pleaded guilty in Knox County to second-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and second-degree Promoting Contraband in July 2018 and sentenced to 360 days in jail -- a sentence which was conditionally discharged for two years pending no further violations of law.
Around 11:14 p.m. on Monday, according to the PCDC release, Skaggs was transported by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS to LCRH for a medical issue. He was pronounced deceased the following night.
Skaggs' body has been transported to Frankfort for an autopsy.
