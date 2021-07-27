Last week, a dozen local children participated in a summer day camp hosted by the Pulaski County Detention Center.
PCDC Deputy Jailer Nikki Weaver -- who led this year's weeklong event -- said a colleague was inspired by Leadership Lake Cumberland last year and brought the idea to Jailer Anthony McCollum's attention. Once he okayed it, Weaver, who handles most of the facility's outreach and public relations, was immediately on board.
The camp, modeled after the annual summer camp hosted by the Richmond Police Department, is designed for team building and leadership skills.
"They've been doing their program for 15 years," Weaver said of Richmond's camp. "I contacted them to get guidance and incorporate fun activities."
The first day was geared toward the participants getting to know each other. Last Tuesday was First Responders Day, with various agencies convening at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center to teach the kids a bit about what they do. The next two days were devoted to field trips to Bardstown to tour the Old County Jail (which dates back to the 18th century) and TreeTop Adventure in Laurel County. On Friday, the camp wrapped up with a day of games.
"We only did one week this year just to see how we were going to do," Weaver continued, adding that next year PCDC is interested in expanding the group to 15-20 kids and eventually adding another week of activities. "It's been a huge success. We've had kids talk about coming back next year, and parents who want to add a sibling that might not have been old enough to attend this year."
Weaver noted that the camp is for any child between the ages of 11 and 14 in the community, not just those who have a parent that's incarcerated. Each participant was also provided with a book bag filled with school supplies for the upcoming school year.
"We wanted to do something for the kids in our community that would be fun but teach prevention and life skills," Jailer McCollum said. "We hope to continue this for many years to come."
Assisting Weaver as camp directors were deputies Joe Baggett, Haylee Ridner, Lauren Miller and intern Morgan Helton. The Law Office of Jeremy A. Bartley served as primary sponsor.
"I would like to thank Jeremy Bartley Law Office for the partnership on the camp," Jailer McCollum said. "I would also like to thank my staff. They put in many hours planning and organizing each day of the camp. It was because of them we were able to make this camp a reality."
