PCDC reports first inmates to test positive for COVID-19

Since reporting their first COVID-19 cases this weekend, the Pulaski County Detention Center said Tuesday that two staff members and 12 inmates have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The latest numbers are in addition to the initial 11 staff cases reported -- four of whom have since been cleared to come back to work.
"The positive inmates are all in the same cell," PCDC Captain Randy Wiles said, noting jail staff currently believe the outbreak has been contained to that area. "They have very little to no symptoms."
To alleviate families' concern, Pulaski County Jailer Anthony McCollum has arranged with the facility's phone provider for all inmates text free of charge through January 4 via a tablet system which was installed last year.
Capt. Wiles added that the inmates who have tested positive are being monitored closely with temperature checks every four hours. The jail continues to work with the Kentucky Department of Corrections and Lake Cumberland District Health Department to follow their recommendations.
PCDC contracts with Southern Health Partners to provide round-the-clock coverage. They are conducting inmate testing, which was continuing as of Tuesday afternoon. Wiles noted that Southern Health Partners has authorized unlimited overtime for their nurses, to help control the spread of the coronavirus.
According to SHP Regional Director Darell Ragan, the health care provider covers 40 jails across the commonwealth and they are dealing with COVID in just about every jail.
Capt. Wiles praised SHP for their help with the outbreak as well as the entire PCDC staff.
"Our employees have really pulled together to help each other out," he said. "We have a great bunch of people who work here and they have really chipped in to fill in the gaps."
