PCDC staff mourning loss of senior captain

The Pulaski County Detention Center is mourning the loss of their second in command.
Senior Captain Randy Wiles died Tuesday night at the VA Medical Center in Lexington after seven weeks in the hospital fighting COVID-19.
"It's been really rough on everybody," Jailer Anthony McCollum said Wednesday. "He was the voice of reason at the jail and just a great man.…We all depended on him a lot."
Capt. Wiles had served as a deputy with the jail for 18 years. He was 56 years old.
"It's really impacted us all," Jailer McCollum said of Wiles' passing. We're still kind of in shock and disbelief."
Earlier on Tuesday, members of Pulaski County Fiscal Court had again asked about Capt. Wiles during their regular meeting and expressed hope for his improvement. It's the second recent loss for the jail following the passing last month of Deputy Jailer and volunteer firefighter Donnie Thurman from cancer. The court recognized both men and offered prayers for them and their families during their regular meeting in January.
Capt. Wiles made his home in Nancy. He is survived by his wife Melinda, son Cory, parents Vernon and Kathy as well as many other relatives and friends.
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Capt. Wiles. Visitation has been scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. that afternoon.
