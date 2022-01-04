Dalynn Holtzclaw wanted a different college experience from her siblings but wasn't sure that she could afford her dream.
"I'd alway joked about going to an Ivy League college," she said. "I always wanted to but I really didn't think it was a possibility with money or if I could get in."
The Pulaski County High School senior was recently awarded a full-tuition QuestBridge National Match Scholarship that will take her to Princeton University.
The QuestBridge program connects high-achieving high school seniors in impoverished areas with full four-year scholarships to the nation's top colleges.
Out of over 16,500 applicants, QuestBridge selected 6,312 Finalists to be considered for the QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship (Match Scholarship). This year, QuestBridge's 45 college partners matched with 1,674 Finalists, who are recognized as Match Scholarship Recipients. This is the highest number of match recipients to date.
Nervous about the selection announcement, Holtzclaw had her mother read the letter when it arrived in early December. "I jumped up and started screaming," she said of learning she'd been accepted to Princeton.
Holtzclaw learned about the program through PCHS Education Talent Search Counselor Pam Cate and got involved with the preparatory phase in March of her junior year.
"It's a lot of work," Holtzclaw said, noting that it took two weeks to complete the application with its essay and financial material. "I pulled some all-nighters but I made it work. Once I got accepted, I realized that I should actually do this."
Before starting her senior year, Holtzclaw attended a virtual summer camp on law and justice through Notre Dame for Questbridge, but her top three picks were Dartmouth, Yale and Princeton.
Once she was selected as a finalist, Holtzclaw was sent new university-specific application materials. She was ultimately matched to Princeton where she plans to major in Political Science or History Education.
"I'm going to get a good education and I'm going to get it for free," Holtzclaw said, adding that she was first attracted to each university's location. "Not that I want to get away from Kentucky, but I want to explore and see different places."
The senior added that being a Questbridge Scholar attending Princeton will offer a number of networking opportunities with alumni and professors.
Currently Holtzclaw is president of the PCHS Chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), vice president of National Honor Society, a Link Crew leader (mentoring 20 freshmen), as well as being active in Educational Talent Search (ETS).
"I really like to volunteer so I'm hoping to get involved with programs like that at Princeton," she said. "I think the leadership role has helped me become more outspoken, which will help me alot."
Cate noted that the application process for Link Crew leadership is particularly rigorous and that Holtzclaw is in the top 5 of the PCHS Class of 2022.
"She has an excellent GPA and has really pushed herself to take all AP and dual credit classes," Cate said, adding that Holtzclaw is a well-rounded student. "Another thing is Dalynn is extremely artistic. She was chosen in the very first round to have her art displayed downtown. We're very proud of her."
Holtzclaw is the daughter of Melanie and Samuel Holtzclaw of Eubank.
