PCHS student charged with terroristic threatening

A juvenile has been charged in connection to rumors that emerged Friday about an impending school shooting.
According to Captain Troy McLin of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began about 11:30 p.m. Thursday night in regard to a social media post that had been shared concerning a possible shooting.
"There was nothing we could find for this area," Capt. McLin said in regard to the post's origin, though he added that a Pulaski County High School student was ultimately charged Friday with second-degree Terroristic Threatening. "Students may have been joking today, but we have to take these matters seriously."
Capt. McLin said the school's principal was handling the situation from a disciplinary standpoint while the PCSO investigation was led by Deputy Alex Wesley, the high school's SRO (school resource officer).
Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson noted that the post never mentioned a specific school.
"Come to find out after investigating that through the night, it wasn't even a post from our school district or anywhere close," Richardson said. "[The situation] has caused a lot of rumors and unfortunately, that's the thing about social media. You know, it causes a lot of chaos."
The superintendent emphasized that there was never a credible threat to Pulaski County High. "We followed our protocols with our SRO and our administration," he said. "It's been dealt with."
