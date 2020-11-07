The COVID-19 pandemic may have kept students at home for months, but that didn't stop two Pulaski County High School students from starting their own environmental club.
Senior Macey Hudson and junior Catherine Cook chartered the PRIDE Environmental Club in August after a year of countless emails, phone calls and (mid-pandemic) Zoom meetings. Both tennis players, the two were paired as doubles tennis partners in 2018. When Hudson told Cook about her plans to start an environmental club, she decided to jump on board.
"The reason Catherine and I wanted to start this club was to raise awareness for the current conditions of our environment," Hudson said, "both worldwide and at home. We hope to encourage students to care for the world's outdoors, whether that's through recycling, picking up trash in their neighborhood, any course of action that betters the future of our environment!"
The girls were concerned that PCHS wasn't recycling much beyond the cafeteria staff and began talking to teachers to see what could be done. Originally intended as just a PCHS club, it became an arm of Eastern Kentucky PRIDE (Personal Responsibility In a Desirable Environment) with the potential to touch several schools.
"We thought we could make more of an impact if we did it through PRIDE," Cook said. "The club is districtwide. We have 14 members right now, but we definitely want to expand and gather more members. We are currently meeting on Zoom because we feel it is the safest way to meet."
Launched in 1997, PRIDE works with communities in 42 counties to improve water quality, clean up solid waste, promote environmental education, and achieve the region's natural potential as a tourist destination. On the education front, PRIDE encourages programs in schools and communities which foster environmental stewardship and instill pride in our next generation. The new Environmental Club aims to increase environmental awareness and develop in students a mindset of sustainability.
Hudson and Cook are grateful to Kaitlyn Mullins, the PCHS English teacher who sponsors the club; PRIDE President and CEO Tammie Nazario; and Pulaski County Recycling/Solid Waste Coordinator Danny Masten for their support.
"I commend Macey Hudson and Catherine Cook for their leadership and outside-the-box thinking in launching an Environmental Club open to all local high school students," Nazario, stated. "Instead of focusing on a specific school, this club will bring together students from across the county. With such a broad membership, the club will have a big impact."
The club's first effort was the 31st annual Lake Cumberland Cleanup on September 19 -- before in-school instruction for the Pulaski school system even began -- where 30 volunteers collected 200 bags of trash and eight tires. Hudson also participated in the Somerset-Pulaski County Clean Sweep's Triple Bag Challenge a month later.
Hudson and Cook have also worked with local businesses to place recycling bins within those businesses and pick up trash during hikes and other outdoor activities. They are working with the other two high schools on recruiting members and recycling more.
"The PRIDE Environmental Club is open to any high school student attending PCHS, Somerset High School, and Southwestern High School," Hudson said.
"Our original plan was to help PCHS staff and students recycle," Cook said. "Now, we really want to help Somerset recycle more and shift towards an environmentally friendly mindset. Not only this, our generation will be the ones who will have to help save the planet. Hopefully students our age will start to care more about the environment through our club.
"That is one of our big goals, but we also really want to host cleanups around Somerset," she continued.
Anyone interested in supporting these girls and their efforts may contact PRIDE at 606-451-1990. If sending donations, please notate "environmental club" on the check. Volunteers interested in participating in the Lake Cumberland Cleanup may call Tanner Rich with the United States Army Corps of Engineers Resource Management Office at 606-679-6337 or Nazario at the PRIDE office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.