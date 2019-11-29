PCSO arrests Danville man with pills, meth, stolen gun

A Danville man was taken into custody in Pulaski after a traffic stop turned up a cache of drugs in his vehicle.
Geovonia D. Coleman, 37, was arrested by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office after his vehicle was stopped on Nelson Valley Road.
He was charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives), first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (more than two grams of Methamphetamine), first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (drug unspecified), second-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (less than 10 doses of an unspecified Schedule 3 drug), Possession of Marijuana and Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm).
PCSO reported that around 9:40 p.m. Monday, Deputy Marcus Harrison observed a 2013 Ford Focus traveling on East Frog Hollow Road which had a canceled license plate. Upon stopping the vehicle, Harrison determined Coleman had a suspended driver's license.
K-9 Giro alerted deputies of the presence of drugs in the vehicle, and when searching the vehicle, deputies found 3.9 grams of fentanyl, 34.96 grams of meth, 21.56 grams of an unknown powder, two Suboxone pills, 18 Xanax pills and a small bag of marijuana.
Deputies also found a pistol that had been reported stolen and $2,300 in cash.
Coleman was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $40,000 cash or property bond.
