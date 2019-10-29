PCSO investigates deadly shooting on Old Cuba Road

Law enforcement is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday on Old Cuba Road in which one person is dead and one was found suffering from "life-threatening injuries."
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has not released the names of the victims, and indicates that the investigation is ongoing.
Deputies responded to a residence on Old Cuba Road around 4 p.m. and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
A female victim was pronounced dead on the scene by Pulaski County Deputy Coroner Danny Karriker. A male victim was air lifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center by Air Methods.
PCSO states that the preliminary findings indicate that the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Deputies say there is no apparent risk to the general public.
PCSO's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating. PCSO deputies and the Coroner's Office were assisted on scene by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and volunteers from the Eubank Fire Department.
