PCSO looking for driver who fled scene of accident

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in locating an unknown person who may have been driving a vehicle involved in a Saturday afternoon wreck.
A passenger from that vehicle was ejected after the vehicle rolled over several times.
PCSO reported that Justin J. Roberts, 42, of Closade Drive in Eubank was found lying on the ground near the scene of the accident. He was flown to the UK Medical Center via an Air Evac helicopter. However, as of Monday afternoon a UK spokesperson said the hospital did not have medical information for anyone by that name.
The accident took place around 1:15 p.m. Saturday on E. Ky. 452 in Eubank. Deputy Zach Mayfield responded to a single-vehicle accident, and found Roberts on the ground.
According to witnesses, the driver of the vehicle apparently fled the scene on foot before law enforcement arrived.
A preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle, a 2002 Subaru Forrester, was traveling westbound on Ky. 452 when it left the roadway on the right side, then swerved back onto the road, crossing the center line and leaving the roadway on the left side before rolling over several times.
"Sergeant Richard Smith of the Sheriff's Office and his K-9 were unable to locate the driver after an extensive search of the area," according to a PCSO statement.
The office is asking that anyone with information concerning the whereabouts or the name of the operator of the Subaru Forrester is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145 or leave information on the Tip Line at www.pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php.
PCSO was assisted at the scene by the Dabney Volunteer Fire Department.
