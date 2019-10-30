One of the victims from Sunday's shooting on Old Cuba Road is listed as being in serious condition at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
The names of both victims were released Tuesday by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Bobby Edgar Eldridge, 33, was airlifted to the Lexington hospital after being found suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.
A female victim, Donna Lorrin Eldridge, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies responded to a residence on Old Cuba Road around 4 p.m. Sunday to a report of gunshot victims.
Somerset-Pulaski County EMS personnel on scene told Deputy Branson Patterson that they had originally responded to a 911 call of an individual with respiratory difficulties. When they arrived at the residence, they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
PCSO states that the preliminary findings indicate that the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Deputies say there is no apparent risk to the general public.
PCSO's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating. PCSO deputies and the Coroner's Office were assisted on scene by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and volunteers from the Eubank Fire Department.
