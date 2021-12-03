PCSO: Skeletal remains believed to be man reported missing in October

Investigators with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office believe skeletal remains found late Thursday morning in northern Pulaski County will turn out to be those of a man reported missing some two months ago.
Search crews were in the area looking for Roy Chumbley, who was reported missing on October 4.
He had last been seen around 8 p.m. the night of October 2 when, PCSO Detective Lieutenant Bobby Jones said, Chumbley had been dropped off at his home on Lana Lane in Science Hill. When he couldn't be contacted throughout the rest of that weekend, someone went to his home on that Monday to check on him. Chumbley wasn't at home but had left without his cell phone, which his friends and family told authorities wasn't like him to do.
"We'd done numerous searches," Lt. Jones said. "We had the helicopter and drone up twice. We've had cadaver dogs out then we went out and drove four-wheelers through the fields."
The lieutenant explained that PCSO's Criminal Investigations Division joined volunteers from the Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad and Pulaski County Emergency Management in extending the perimeter to search for the missing man in a remote wooded location in the Mount Zion area close to Chumbley's home.
"The area we searched today is an extremely steep terrain," Jones said. "It's a hollow that leads down away from his residence…When you go over it, you can't hardly get back up. That's why we asked for the rescue squad's assistance."
Thursday's search began at 9 a.m. Thursday, and the skeletal remains were discovered around 11:45 a.m. in a creek down at the bottom of the ravine. Lt. Jones called for Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk, who arrived at the scene with Assistant Coroner Gerald Collingsworth. The Coroner's Office collected the skeletal remains, with Jones adding that the crews used four-wheelers to exit the hollow another way rather than try to climb out the way they came in. The coroner team then transported the remains to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner's Office later on Thursday.
While authorities don't suspect foul play at this time, Lt. Jones said it was too early to speculate on the cause of death. "We're going to have to wait on the medical examiner's information to give us that opinion," he said, adding that the report may take longer than a routine autopsy if an anthropologist is needed to examine the skeletal remains.
The investigation is ongoing by Det. Sergeant Cody Cundiff and other investigators with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division, as well as the Coroner's Office.
If you have any information concerning this investigation, you are asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office web page at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php.
