The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is still looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a roll-over wreck Saturday on Ky. 452 in Eubank.
As of Wednesday afternoon, PCSO reported that the unidentified man has not been located.
The man was driving a 2002 Subaru Forrester that crashed around 1:15 p.m. last Saturday. A passenger in the vehicle, Justin J. Roberts, 42, of Eubank, was air lifted from the scene and flown to Lexington for treatment of his injuries. Roberts was apparently ejected from the vehicle due to the vehicle rolling several times.
PCSO is asking that anyone with information concerning the whereabouts or the name of the operator of the Subaru Forrester to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145 or leave information on the Tip Line at www.pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php.
