PCSO's K-9 Leo ready for duty

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has a new K-9 ready to sniff out the local criminal element.
Sheriff Greg Speck reports that Deputy Trent Massey and his canine partner Leo recently completed 40 hours of training with the American Working Dog Association in Greenfield, Indiana. Sergeant Jason Downs with the Butler University Police Department and Sergeant Gary Wilson with the Henry County Sheriff's Office conducted the training in the detection of narcotics and tracking. Dep. Massey and K-9 Leo then completed their certification in Terre Haute in both narcotics' detection and tracking.
"The addition of K-9 Leo working in the area of narcotics detection will greatly enhance our ability to investigate drug cases," Sheriff Speck said. "Deputy Massey and K-9 Leo will be able to assist other deputies, the Narcotics Division and the Criminal Investigation's Division with investigating these types of crimes."
PCSO Sgt. Branson Patterson and K-9 Rocky have already been through training with OnPoint K-9 Academy in Scottsville, Kentucky and are certified through American Working Dog as well in narcotics detection and tracking.
Next up, according to Sheriff Speck, are Dep. Nick Barber and K-9 Giro, who will soon attend training where Dep. Massey and K-9 Leo did in Greenfield. Upon completion, they will be also certified in narcotics detection and assisting with locating and tracking suspects as well as protecting the Deputy/Handler. Dep. Barber and K-9 Giro will become the third K-9/Handler team with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
