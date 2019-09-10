A Eubank man was listed in serious condition Monday afternoon after being struck while walking along train tracks in Science Hill
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported that Jason E. Webb, 54, was taken to the UK Medical Center after being struck by a Norfolk Southern train.
The incident took place near Treetop Lane in Science Hill at around 6:45 a.m. Monday morning.
PCSO states that Webb was walking north along the tracks when a northbound train side-swiped him. He was struck from behind.
A preliminary investigation shows that Webb may have thought he was far enough away from the track to avoid being hit.
Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, Air Methods and the Science Hill Fire Department assisted at the scene.
The investigation was conducted by PCSO Deputy Kevin Bullock and Sergeant Cary York.
