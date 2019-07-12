3 people are injured in Sloans Valley rollover

Three members of a McCreary County family were transported to the hospital after the truck they were traveling in flipped on South US 27 late Thursday morning.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reports that the single-vehicle accident occurred at 11:13 a.m. on South US 27 when Larry Meadows, 73, of Whitley City lost control of the northbound 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck he was driving and struck an embankment -- causing the truck to overturn several times.

While it had rained heavily earlier that morning, this accident has been attributed to a blow out with one of the truck's tires.

Mr. Meadows and two of his passengers -- 55-year-old Leanna Meadows of Whitley City and an 11-year-old juvenile -- were transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by the Somerset-Pulaski County EMS. Their conditions were not immediately available at press time.

Three other children in the vehicle, two 13-year-olds and a seven-year-old, were not injured.

Sheriff's deputies were assisted at the scene by the Tateville and Burnside volunteer fire departments.

