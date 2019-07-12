3 people are injured in Sloans Valley rollover

A McCreary County family was involved in a serious wreck late Thursday morning in the Sloans Valley area.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reports that the single-vehicle accident occurred at 11:13 a.m. on South US 27 when Larry Meadows, 73, of Whitley City lost control of the northbound 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck he was driving and struck an embankment -- causing the truck to overturn several times.
While it had rained heavily earlier that morning, this accident has been attributed to a blow out with one of the truck's tires.
Mr. Meadows and two of his passengers -- 55-year-old Leanna Meadows of Whitley City and an 11-year-old juvenile -- were transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by the Somerset-Pulaski County EMS. Their conditions were not immediately available at press time.
Three other children in the vehicle, two 13-year-olds and a seven-year-old, were not injured.
Sheriff's deputies were assisted at the scene by the Tateville and Burnside volunteer fire departments.
