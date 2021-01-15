Permits for compost site now available

At December's meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court, Recycling and Solid Waste Coordinator Danny Masten announced that the county was close to opening a green waste composting site off the Ky. 914 Bypass.
At Tuesday's fiscal court meeting, Masten updated magistrates on the project -- saying that permits would be available for sale that very afternoon.
Masten said he worked with County Attorney Martin Hatfield to prepare the permit. After filling out the application and paying the fee, landscapers or other business owners will be given a decal to hang from their rearview mirrors. The permits will be good through December 31 and are available in the Office of Judge-Executive.
Businesses can drop off any time during normal business hours; the facility will be gated after hours. Masten also announced that a free drop-off for residents will be held the third Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, starting on January 20.
"If people have shrubs or trees they've trimmed around the yard, things they need to get rid of, they'll be able to come by and drop that off…," he said. "We're excited to get this up and going. It's another opportunity for Pulaski County to grow and to provide services that other counties do not have."
Pulaski County Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price noted that since the facility is new, county officials are still figuring out operations. Those who would rather call, similar to the livestock removal program, may arrange for their green waste to be dumped.
"We're trying to make this as usuable as possible for everybody," Judge-Executive Steve Kelley added. "It's going to be a great thing when we get this up and going. It's going to be great for the region and great for Pulaski County."
In a separate vote, the court also approved the reappointment of Masten as local PRIDE Coordinator for 2021.
