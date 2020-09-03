Perry County man arrested locally on theft, drug charges

Ten candy bars were among the items that landed a Perry County man in the local jail Monday afternoon.
Malcomb William Dobson, 52, of Happy, Ky., has been charged with Theft By Unlawful Taking or Disposition (Shoplifting under $500), Public Intoxication from a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alchohol), Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess in connection to a shoplifting complaint in Eubank.
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, Deputy Brett Thomas responded at approximately 2:42 p.m. to a 911 call regarding a shoplifter at the city's Dollar General. He made contact with a man inside the store who was then escorted out for questioning. That led, police say, to the discovery of ten large candy bars concealed within Dobson's clothing.
A search of Dobson's vehicle produced Dollar General merchandise totaling $206.75. Once he had been placed under arrest, the deputy also found 13.4 grams of marijuana and pills suspected to be Oxycontin on Dobson's person.
The sheriff's office reports that Dep. Thomas administered a field sobriety test which Dobson didn't pass. The man was lodged in Pulaski County Detention Center but has since been released.
Dep. Thomas is continuing the investigation.
Dobson is scheduled to be arraigned on the misdemeanor charges in Pulaski District Court on September 16.
