Perry County man sentenced for local police chase last February

An eastern Kentucky man is serving a seven-year sentence after pleading guilty to fleeing police last winter, which in turn led to the revocation of his probation.
Johnny Dylan Turner, 21, of Hazard (formerly of Bronston), pleaded guilty on June 11 to first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle) and Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol (first offense) in connection to a February 27 incident investigated by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
According to Turner's arrest citation at the time, the incident began when Pulaski Deputy Sheriff Trent Massey saw a 2014 Hyundai Veloster cross the center line on Jarvis Avenue with its left tires. Dep. Massey initiated a traffic stop and the Hyundai came to a stop at Maplewood Drive.
Before the deputy could get out of his cruiser, according to the citation, the driver pulled back onto Jarvis and proceeded to lead Massey at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone. Dep. Massey reported in the citation that Turner "made several circles" through the surrounding streets before ultimately leaving the roadway and wrecking his vehicle into a bed of rocks at the bottom of a muddy hill off of Woods Avenue. The deputy's cruiser also slid down the hill into the rear of the Hyundai.
According to the citation, Turner got out of his vehicle and started running toward Conley Drive -- ignoring Dep. Massey's commands to stop and throwing a garbage can into the deputy's path before he was finally able to overtake Turner and arrest him.
The Pulaski County Grand Jury indicted Turner last month on a total of six counts but most were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea. Having already been on probation (seven years consecutive probated for five) for drug-related charges dating back to January 2018, his probation was also revoked with the full seven-year sentence imposed.
Turner is currently lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center. According to online records from the Kentucky Department of Corrections, he is scheduled to become eligible for parole this September 1.
