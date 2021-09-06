The owner of a local pet shop that was raided last week has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of animal cruelty.
Timothy Charles Lorraine, 61, of Whitley City, was arraigned in Pulaski District Court on Friday -- pleading not guilty to 19 counts of second-degree Cruelty to Animals.
The charges stem from an investigation dating back to April into Lorraine's pet shop, Tim's Reptiles and Exotics. The store is located off South US 27 at the Tri County Flea Market in Burnside.
According to the warrant served on Lorraine by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife last Wednesday, the animals inside the shop were subjected to "cruel and injurious treatment through failure to provide adequate food, drink, space [and] health care."
During the September 1 execution of the search and seizure warrant, Burnside Police led the investigation assisted by Pulaski County Animal Control, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Special Investigation Unit, the Pulaski County Attorney's Office and the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society.
Due to the scale of the operation, the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) -- based in Washington, DC -- was also enlisted by BPD to help rescue some 150 exotic animals that were in the shop when it was shut down. Of that number, Burnside Police Chief Mike Hill estimated that there were 80 animals -- like snakes, lizards, turtles, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, gerbils -- to process with the remainder being fish.
HSUS representatives said in a news release that the guinea pigs and several turtles were forced to share the same enclosure, which was covered in spider webs. The water in the fish tanks was murky, and most of the animals had no apparent access to food or clean water. Hamsters gnawed frantically on the wire siding of their makeshift enclosure, and some of the rabbits were found in barren cages with nowhere to find relief from the wire flooring.
Chief Hill said that while he hadn't investigated many similar cases before, he'd heard several of the HSUS volunteers indicate the shop was one of the worst commercial environments they had seen. There had been particular concern about the physical conditions of the rabbits and guinea pigs.
The animals received initial veterinary exams on scene and were surrendered to Burnside Police Department before being placed with several organizations prepared to provide specialized care. According to HSUS, those organizations include Liberty Nature Center, Thoroughbred Exotics, Bourbon County Rescue, Paws 4 the Cause, Lexington Humane Society, Wildlife Matters Rehabilitation Haven and KY Fish and Tank Rescue.
BPD Chief Hill told the Commonwealth Journal that authorities were on the scene for more than seven hours on September 1.
"We'd had several, several citizen complaints brought to our attention about that establishment and the condition of the animals," Chief Hill said, noting that the city's code enforcement officer had begun an abatement proceeding against Tim's Reptiles and had shared photos he'd taken with the police department. At the point, the chief decided to proceed with a criminal investigation.
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said last week that his office had received complaints as well.
"We have had numerous complaints the last few years about this store, so I am glad to see it finally ending," Judge Kelley said. "It's unfortunate to see anyone treating animals this way. I'm thankful for Chief Hill, Fish and Wildlife's [Sergeant] Travis Neal, the National Humane Society, our County Attorney Martin Hatfield and staff, and [Animal Control's] Adam Scales and his staff. Without their collaborative efforts, we wouldn't have been able to accomplish this today."
Second-degree Cruelty to Animals is a Class A misdemeanor in Kentucky -- punishable by 90 days to 12 months in jail as well as a fine of up to $500.
Lorraine has been released on a $2,500 cash/property bond. He is scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference in Pulaski District Court on September 15.
