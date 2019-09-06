Pickin' in the Park is this Saturday at PC Park

This weekend, you'll be grinnin' when the musicians start pickin'
It's year six for the Pickin' in the Park Bluegrass Festival at Pulaski County Park, and the event "grows every year," according to Pulaski Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price.
Each year, the all-day concert featuring homespun tunes in the bluegrass and gospel vein helps bring people into the sprawling park facility located in western Pulaski off of West Ky. 80.
The event will be held this Saturday, September 7, and is free to the public. It's held near the beach area of the park.
"It has been a successful event," said Dan Price, Deputy Judge-Executive for Pulaski County Government, which sponsors the event. "One thing that we're adding this year is more food trucks."
Of course, with food truck festivals in downtown Somerset, that's a popukar thing this year. Price expects about three vendors to go along with the following lineup:
The line-up for this year's Pickin' in the Park includes:
• Mountain View, 3:30 p.m.
• Cleo Spaw & Logan's Station, 4:15 p.m.
• LaMay and Reese with Paul Davis and Randy Frye, 5 p.m.
• The Daltons, 5:45 p.m.
• Tommy Minton, 6:30 p.m.
• Jam session, 7:15 p.m.
The event caters to southern bluegrass and gospel music, noted Price, but the closeout jam session will allow those attending to "see a little bit bigger variety."
Children's activities will also be provided.
"It's been a really neat event, if the weather cooperates," said Price. "... We're hoping the weather will be good and it will be a wonderful event for our community."
