The Pulaski County Board of Education is moving forward with plans to renovate Burnside Elementary.
In regular session last week, school board members authorized the district to submit a "BG-1" application to the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE).
The district is working with the Lexington-based firm of Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects on the $9.91 million project. Allison Cummings is serving as project architect and manager. She was accompanied by firm principal Kevin Cheek, who also presented board members with an overall district facility plan (DFP).
"Basically KDE has said you can construct an addition to [Burnside's] cafeteria and construct custodial receiving," Cheek said. "…We also have the ability to construct a family resource center as well."
The project calls for the demolition of freestanding classrooms, roof replacement, window and door replacements, ADA accessibility upgrades to the front entrance security vestibules, separation of car and bus traffic, HVAC and other utility upgrades, and technological upgrades.
Cummings explained that BG-1 approval is the first step of the construction process. She noted that the form also includes needed HVAC work at Southwestern High School as well as districtwide HVAC controls.
Cheek noted that construction cost for Burnside is projected to be $6.75 million; $270,000 for district HVAC controls; and $1 million for Southwestern. "Soft costs" comprise the remainder of the total project cost, which is expected to be funded through a 20-year bond.
Superintendent Patrick Richardson advised board members that the district's current bonding capacity is around $19.5 million. One question still outstanding is the cost of structural stabilization at Burnside Elementary, which may affect project design and what can actually be done. Cheek noted that survey is expected in about three weeks.
"Burnside is the top priority," Cheek said of the DFP, adding that addressing the state-mandated Senate Bill 1 items (pertaining to school safety) is not far behind. "That's not just dealing with security vestibules but also camera systems, door hardware and other things."
Cheek explained that the state wants districts to address SB 1 compliance as they come to each project in their respective DFPs. "There is a deadline for that, as you know…We know there's money they are talking about in the [state] budget. I think the number was $18 million; you take that need and stretch it across 173 districts in this state."
Cheek gave the example of one district his firm had looked at that has an estimated need of $1 million for security vestibules alone. "It's a mandate that was made; hopefully they [legislators] will fund it," he said.
In other news:
• Pulaski County Board of Education approved the second reading of the 2020-2021 calendar, which follows the same pattern as the past several years. Opening day for students would be Wednesday, August 5, while the last day of classes for students (barring school cancellations) would be Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Fall Break would be October 2-9, Christmas Break December 21-January 1, and Spring Break April 2-9.
• PRISM (Pulaski Recognizes Innovative Staff Members) Awards were presented to Southwestern High math teachers Erin Wolf and Susan Walters, Northern Middle Assistant Principal Wayne Craft, and Pulaski Elementary 3rd grade teacher Jackie Combs.
• Oak Hill Elementary Principal Mark Flynn presented a school update to board members.
• Supt. Richardson and board chair Cindy Price signed a proclamation declaring February as Gifted and Talented Education Month with students from each school recognized.
