Please trust us, doctors ask

We are not politicians. We are not enriched by this. We are just here to take care of people when they need us. I beg the community to trust us," said Dr. Josh Holt, a resident at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
As COVID numbers skyrocket in the state -- and with 99 cases alone in Pulaski County within a 24-hour period last week --local health providers are sounding pleas like Holt's everywhere, from the pediatrician's office to LCRH's COVID unit itself.
"The main thing for the community to understand is this has nothing to do with left or right," said Kimberly King, a nurse practitioner at Somerset Pediatrics. "Politicians cannot tell us how to prevent illness or complications. Through science and our training, we will give you the best information."
"We all specialize in something. Your doctor specializes in your health and has taken an oath to do no harm," added Amanda Cook Evans, a nurse practitioner at Perennial Women's Wellness. "Just like I wouldn't let my hairdresser change my oil, I'm going to get advice from my doctor about my health."
So, what do local health experts want the public to do?
Wear a mask.
Socially distance.
Wash your hands.
Celebrate the holidays with your immediate family only.
"Our family is not having a Thanksgiving gathering," said Dr. Sam Weigel, an attending physician who regularly rotates on LCRH's COVID unit, prior to the holiday. "I would encourage every reader of The Commonwealth Journal to do the same. I'm never going to tell anybody how to live their life, but I can tell you right now: if people visit one another during Thanksgiving, there will be people who don't have their moms and dads around for Christmas. That is a truth."
Dr. Jesse Pace, an orthopedic surgeon at LCRH, agreed, saying he'd be spending Thanksgiving "with the people I'm with the day before Thanksgiving and the day after Thanksgiving: my immediate family."
Pace underscored the importance of abiding by other public health recommendations as well.
"We don't have any other way to improve our situation right now other than wearing a mask, socially distancing and washing your hands," he said. "It's either do these things or continue to spike on the curve in the wrong way."
Evans said these recommendations are simple enough to abide by and ones that, ultimately, appeal to her sense of duty.
"It is not only a patriotic thing to do, it's a Christian thing to do," she added. "I was raised in a Christian household. I was raised to love my neighbor as myself. It's a very specific commandment from Jesus -- Matthew 22: 37-39. My faith and the way I was raised don't allow me to make a different decision about wearing a mask or social distancing or doing what public health officials have asked me to do. It's a Christian thing to take care of each other."
Part of the reason why local providers are so concerned is because of their deep ties to the community.
"I was born and raised here," King said. "My dad was a guidance counselor at Somerset High School for 30 years. My mother taught math at Pulaski County High School for 25 years. My church family is here. I want to see this community continue to thrive. The idea that our ICUs are full or there are unnecessary deaths just breaks my heart."
Pace said he likewise feels affection for the area where his grandfather, Dr. R.B. Jasper, practiced. It's the people that make it special."I get things baked for me all the time," he said. "I get things left on my doorstep and don't even know where they're from. I've gotten cookies. I've gotten deer meat. The people here are very giving, very respectful."
Evans also grew up in Somerset and said she's made tough decisions to protect her family -- and extended family -- in turn. They've canceled vacations. She gets takeout and avoids unnecessary outings. Her children are committed to virtual learning.
"My kids have made huge sacrifices," she said. "But we're not rolling around in misery here. We like to be together. Have we made sacrifices? Absolutely. Would we make more? Absolutely."
King said she feels for the children and families she sees in her clinic. She acknowledged she has seen some of her patients lose the gains they'd made because they can't access the therapies they received at school.
But she knows children are silent carriers in the community; her young patients often exhibit only mild symptoms, sometimes so mild parents can mistake them for a common cold.
That's all the more reason for wearing a mask, practicing good hand hygiene and social distancing, King said.
Which brings providers back to their plea to the public to trust them and listen to the advice they give.
"There is a lot of research on COVID-related issues and it's ever-changing, ever-evolving," said Dr. Ashley Harris, an internal medicine physician who regularly rotates on LCRH'S COVID unit. "Physicians are at the forefront of emerging research and are most equipped to advise you how to protect yourself."
