Popeyes now open

The new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is now open.
The restaurant opened its doors Friday evening -- offering the chicken sandwich that took social media by storm this past summer -- and was continuing a brisk business well into Saturday afternoon with a packed parking lot and long drive-thru line.
Located in the Makena Development along South US 27, the new Somerset location is the 63rd Popeyes to be opened by Carrols Restaurant Group -- which has the restaurants in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The company recently opened another Popeyes in Winchester, Kentucky.
Bobby Hoffman, Regional Director for Carrols Restaurant Group, said the Somerset restaurant has been staffed with local people, who spent the last week training with legacy staff from restaurants in Mississippi and Louisiana.
"We're excited to be here," Hoffman said. "We've been looking at Kentucky strategically for some time. We feel that Somerset's demographic fits well with our demographics for our core customers."
Popeyes actually called Somerset home once before, opening in the Grand Central Place shopping center back in 2002, but it eventually closed. The chain got its start in 1972 in the New Orleans area, according to their website, popeyes.com, operating some 3,000 restaurants globally. The menu uses Cajun and creole flavor profiles in various chicken offerings including sandwiches and tenders, as well as shrimp.
